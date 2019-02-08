The Bachelor's Demi Reveals Her Plans to Take Colton Underwood's Virginity

The Bachelor's Demi Burnett is a woman on a mission and nobody is going to stand between her and Colton Underwood, and his virginity.
After Demi and Colton connected on a group date, Demi is fueled even more to win the reality star's heart. "Whenever I have time with Colton, it's always good," she says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "So, I can't wait to see him again."
She readies herself for a surprise visit to his room with her eye on the prize.
"I'm not leaving Vietnam without making a big move with Colton," the 23-year-old interior designer says. "I've got to go really balls-to-the-wall this time. Hopefully, after tonight, Colton won't be ‘the virgin' anymore."
Yep, she's going there.
Will Colton be receptive to this late-night visitor or will Demi's impatience and growing emotions be a turn off for him?
The Monday, Feb. 11 episode also includes Oneyka and Nicole's showdown, a trip to Vietnam's Cam Ranh coast, a magical one-on-one date for Colton and a contestant, and a group date to the historic Hai Thai Ancient House to train in the Vietnamese martial art of Vovinam.
The 12 remaining contestants are:
Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018
Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist
Demi, 23, an interior designer
Hannah B., 24, Miss Alabama 2018
Hannah G., 23, a content creator
Heather, 23, has NOW been kissed
Katie, 26, a medical sales representative
Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist
Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator
Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant
Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer
Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist
The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.