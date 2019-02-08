The Bachelor's Demi Reveals Her Plans to Take Colton Underwood's Virginity

The Bachelor's Demi Burnett is a woman on a mission and nobody is going to stand between her and Colton Underwood, and his virginity.

After Demi and Colton connected on a group date, Demi is fueled even more to win the reality star's heart. "Whenever I have time with Colton, it's always good," she says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "So, I can't wait to see him again."

She readies herself for a surprise visit to his room with her eye on the prize.