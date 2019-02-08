Tamar Braxton's Reaction to Dina Lohan's Lengthy "Catfish" Relationship Is Priceless

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 8:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tamar Braxton has a burning question viewers at home are now probably wondering: "How come Lindsay Lohan's mama got a catfish?"

Dina Lohan, who is currently on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition with Braxton, revealed she's been talking to a man on the phone for the last five years. They have not met, because he lives in San Francisco and is taking care of his ailing mother, nor have they done any video chatting.

"Everybody FaceTimes. My 5-year-old song FaceTimes me to find out where I'm at, so what is going on?" Braxton said.

Photos

Meet the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 2 Cast

Lohan said she's been talking to this man every day for five years and she feels like she knows him. "I miss a special someone," she said in a confessional.

"It's crazy, but I'm gonna marry him. It's really true," Lohan told Kandi Burruss. "I talked to his ma."

Burruss wasted no time telling Lohan what was going on and said, "That's straight up catfish."

As Lohan revealed this relationship to Burruss and Braxton, the two couldn't hide their disbelief, nor their amusement with the situation. When Lohan revealed possible plans to meet him while in Los Angeles, Braxton offered to come with her.

"I want to go because I want to see," Braxton laughed in her confessional.

"It's real. Some guys just don't use iPhone," Lohan protested.

Somebody call Nev Schulman.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dina Lohan , , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

What Does Denise Richards Bring to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The Voice, John Legend

John Legend Wades Into Dangerous The Voice Territory: The Relationship Between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Watch Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Give Birth to Her Baby Girl

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Empire Is Increasing Security After Jussie Smollett Attack Left EP Danny Strong "Sucker Punched"

"Empire" Boss Reveals Changes After Jussie Smollett's Attack

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer's Most Emotional Reveal Is Coming

Supernatural

Watch Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Talk How Much They Love Each Other

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.