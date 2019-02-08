Could The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Be the Next Bachelor?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 11:00 AM

Citizens of Bachelor Nation take note: Johnny Bananas wants to be the next guy to hand out those roses.

Johnny Devenanzio aka Johnny Bananas has spent the last 13 years on MTV, first with The Real World: Key West, now with his 18th appearance on The Challenge. MTV is currently airing The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a competition reality show featuring veterans from previous seasons as well as contestants from other reality shows, including The Bachelorette, Big Brother and Love Island.

While Johnny, who is now the host of First Look on NBC, is quick to decry the merits of the newcomers—and their shows—he does have his sights set on one particular other reality show: The Bachelor.

"Hell yeah, dude!" Johnny told E! News when asked if he'd like to play suitor on The Bachelor. "Out of all the shows that are out there, that's the one—I wouldn't do those other dating shows. I wouldn't do, like, Ex on the Beach or whatever, none of those, but The Bachelor would be dope, dude. That would actually be a lot of fun."

When E! News floated this potential casting, Instagram went wild. Current Bachelor Colton Underwood also weighed in.

"I think I'd bring a different edginess and a sense of humor that show, I think, is severely lacking. I think there's a lot of things about The Bachelor that's just like, ‘Ugh!' Get someone in there who's not so cookie cutter and just soft around the edges," Johnny told us. "Dude, I don't know. I think they could use somebody who's a little grittier, a little edgier, a little more dynamic. And I definitely think I'm that and then the whole dealing with the ladies aspect, I think I'd be good at that."

Get a taste of what that could look like in the edited image above.

However, one aspect Johnny would have to deal with is whether the ladies are there for the right reasons. While talking about the new contestants on The Challenge, Johnny slammed people just looking for fame.

"Are you attractive? Do you want to get drunk and hookup? You're cast! There's nothing about—these people don't have the complex personalities, they don't have emotions. They're not complex, intelligent human beings anymore, it's just like, ‘You want to get drunk and hookup? Cool, you're cast.' That's kind of what we're dealing with these days," he said. "That's why, I think, a lot of cast members haven't established the amount of foothold with the older MTV fanbase is because they're just not buying it."

In summary, ladies, be there for Johnny for the right reasons.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on MTV. The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

