Albert Finney Dead at 82

Albert Finney

SGranitz/WireImage

Albert Finney has passed away at the age of 82.

According to a family spokesperson, the British actor died "peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side." 

"The family request privacy at this sad time," the spokesperson added.

Over the course of his career, Finney appeared in a number of films, including Erin Brockovich, Under the Volcano, The Dresser, Murder on the Orient Express and Tom Jones. He also played the classic character Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1970 film Scrooge and Daddy Warbucks in the 1982 version of Annie.

One of his most recent roles included the portrayal of Kincade in the 2012 film Skyfall.

The star also received several honors throughout his lifetime, including five Oscar nominations, three Golden Globe wins and three BAFTA awards.

