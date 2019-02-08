Susan Lucci Recovers Like a Pro After Falling on the Runway

Careful, Susan Lucci!

The 72-year-old soap opera star took a tumble on Thursday while walking the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection event in New York.

The All My Children alumna hit the catwalk in a stunning Rubin Singer gown. While taking a twirl, the actress fell. While there was an audible gasp from the audience, Lucci handled the whole thing like a total pro. She got back up, blew a kiss and waved to the crowd before walking off the stage. As she did, the audience gave her a huge round of applause.

The event was no doubt a special one for Lucci. Earlier this week, she revealed she had a recent health scare in which she had "90 percent blockage in the main artery" of her heart and "narrowly" missed having a "severe heart attack."