John Legend Wades Into Dangerous The Voice Territory: The Relationship Between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton

John Legend is wading into some…complicated waters. The EGOT winner joins The Voice as the newest coach to sit in the big, spinning red chair for season 16 and now he finds himself right in the middle of…Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and their epic Voice relationship.

"Everyone knows, Adam and Blake, they fight like brothers, they love like brothers," Legend says in the exclusive video above. "And it's interesting being between those two, for me and [Kelly Clarkson], because we don't have as much animosity toward each other."

However, Legend's family background with brothers prepared him to play referee.