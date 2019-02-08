Look Back at 10 of the Craziest Things Ever to Happen at the Grammy Awards

John Shearer/WireImage
In the 61 years that the Grammy Awards has taken place, a lot has happened.
The show has been the center stage for some of Hollywood's biggest red carpet moments, controversial speeches and feuds. And that is just scratching the surface.
In 2019 alone there have been plenty of awkward moments and the show hasn't even started yet.
In the week leading up to Sunday's show, it was revealed that Ariana Grande wouldn't be performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards because of artistic differences between her and the show producers. The thank u, next singer later revealed that the producers "stifled" Ariana's creativity, which led to her decision to not attend the award show. "I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," the singer said in regards to the rumors. "i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken."
With the show just days away, people are itching to see what will happen when the big day comes.
Until then you can check out the gallery below to look back at all the crazy moments from over the years!
CHARBONNEAU/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
No one could ever have guessed the series of events that would follow the reveal of this dress. J. Lo quite literally shocked the world with this revealing and scandalous (for the time) v-neck gown. People searched it on the internet so much that Google was inspired to create the Images search engine.
HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images
Peoples' jaws literally dropped when they saw the unlikely duo take the stage to perform together for the Grammy Awards. It's a bit more surprising when you realize that their performance spawned a friendship that has endured over the years. Both have said that they bonded over their shared sobriety.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
After the rock band beat the rapper in the Best New Artist category, 50 Cent took to the stage during the band's speech, which confused the entire audience. He smoothly walked back down to his seat moments later to a round of applause, and was even given a shout out from the band. It's safe to say he was a bit upset to go home empty-handed that night.
John Shearer/WireImage
While it isn't a big deal for a pregnant musician to perform, it's a pretty big deal to rap and sing onstage on your due date. This is exactly what the "Paper Planes" rapper did in 2009, when she took to the stage to perform "Swagga Like Us" with T.I., Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Luckily, the baby waited a few days before it chose to make it's arrival.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Star Is Born actress had a truly out of this world experience by arriving at the red carpet in an egg pod. Models in gold ensembles escorted the star through the hordes of people to the stage area where she crawled out of the pod to perform.
Getty Images
When The Heist won for Album of the Year even Macklemore was surprised. He was so surprised, in fact, that he literally texted Kendrick Lamar to apologize. "You got robbed. I wanted you to win," the star told his competitor. "You should have. It's weird and it sucks that I robbed you." It may have been a sincere apology, but, nonetheless, people like Drake thought he was being shady.
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
After the rapper interrupted T-Swift at the VMAs in 2009, he got a lot of criticism. Perhaps this is why the star changed his mind when he went onstage to take the mic out of Album of the Year winner Beck. Unlike Taylor, Beck welcomed Kanye to speak his mind, but Kanye simply returned to his seat as people looked on in shock.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
It was a sight to behold when the Lemonade performer ascended the stage in a shimmering gold dress and crown. She was heavily pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi as she danced and sang to "Sandcastles" and "Love Drought." While all performances by Queen B are amazing, this one is definitely in the top three of all time.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
It was a tough choice to vote between Adele and Beyoncé, but the votes were cast and Adele won. This doesn't mean Queen B's loss wasn't a surprise. Even the winner was shocked. "I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental," the Brit tearfully revealed during her acceptance speech, which was almost entirely devoted to Bey's talent.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
George Michael's death hit close to the home for the star, who got choked up during her tribute to the late singer. As she began to sing one of his song's she swore, before asking to start over entirely even though the show was being broadcast live. "I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him," she explained.
This year's Grammy Awards are taking place on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. so make sure to tune-in to see if there are any jaw-dropping, awkward or hilarious moments!
