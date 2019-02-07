Every Time Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Got Candid About Marriage and Relationships

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 2:50 PM
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin admit that married life isn't easy, but they're working on it.
The couple, who tied the knot in September, are the cover stars for the March 2019 edition of Vogue. Inside the magazine, the newlyweds get candid about their relationship, with Justin opening up about his struggle to trust people, including Hailey.
"It's been so hard for me to trust people," he tells Vogue. "I've struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren't really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I've made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It's been difficult for me even to trust Hailey."
But, he adds, turning to Hailey, "We've been working through stuff. And it's great, right?"
"I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy," Hailey later shares with the magazine. "It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."
This Vogue interview isn't the first time the couple has opened up about their romance.
Back in December, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to call out people "tearing apart" her relationship with Justin.
"It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive," she wrote to her followers.
"I try my absolute best to be removed from [the spotlight]. And I spend increasingly less time on social media," Hailey said in December's Vogue Arabia, shortly after becoming Mrs. Bieber. "This has really helped me balance everything that comes with this life."
After rekindling their romance last year, Justin proposed to Hailey while on vacation in the Bahamas in July. He later confirmed the news in a heartwarming post on Instagram.
"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" Justin wrote. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."
"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," the "Boyfriend" singer continued. "You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
It was exactly three years ago that Justin opened up the idea of marriage during a candid interview with GQ.
"I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end," he said in the interview, published in Feb. 2016. "Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility. I know that in the past I've hurt people and said things that I didn't mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I'm just more so looking at the future, making sure I'm not damaging them."
He then went on to reference his 2015 romance with Hailey, saying, "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard.… I just don't want to hurt her."
