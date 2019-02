Meghan Markle Brings Polished Glamour to Endeavour Fund Awards in Givenchy

For her latest look, Meghan Markle turned to a beloved brand.

On Thursday, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex stepped out in London hand in hand with husband Prince Harry for their second time attending the Endeavor Fund Awards together. The fund, which was co-founded by the Duke of Sussex back in 2012 along with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, aims to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sport as part of their recovery and rehabilitation. The awards are held to honor those who have excelled in sport despite an injury or illness.

Whether on purpose or accidental, Markle seemed to channel her Alexander McQueen black suit from last year's awards when she opted for what could have passed as the dress version: a Givenchy design featuring a white collared top with sleeves rolled and floor-length black wrap skirt.