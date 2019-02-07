Watch Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Talk How Much They Love Each Other

Few shows make it to 14 seasons, and even fewer shows make it to 14 seasons with a cast that's still totally obsessed with each other.

But that appears to be the case on Supernatural, which hits 300 episodes tonight and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. (It's already been renewed for season 15.)

Over the course of the show, stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have become the best of friends, and so have their wives, and so have their kids. They even live next door to each other. As Ackles told us, "I know a lot of marriages that haven't lasted that long."

E! News was at the 300th episode celebration before filming began in November, and we had Jared, Jensen, Jared's wife Genevieve Padalecki, and Jensen's wife Danneel Ackles explain the familial and friendship bonds this show has created, and honestly, you just might cry a little.