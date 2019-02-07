Elsa Pataky Opens Up About Raising Kids With Chris Hemsworth

Pataky and Hemsworth welcomed their first child, daughter India Rose, in 2012. Two years later, Pataky gave birth to the couple's twin boys, Sasha and Tristan.

Though their kids are still young, do they have any idea that their parents are famous?

"No, they think their parents are like the other parents, and that's what I think they have to think all their lives," Pataky says. "That their parents maybe appear in movies or on TV every once in a while, and for them it's the most normal thing in the world."

As for how she enjoys living in Australia, Pataky shares, "We've been in Australia for four years now, but we travel a lot. It wasn't very difficult for me to adapt because it's what I have dreamed about since I was little: to live in nature surrounded by animals, with green all around and close to the beaches and the sea. I, who have lived in the city, have seen myself more as a farmer than as a city girl."

To read more from Pataky's interview, head on over to HOLA! USA.