Gucci "Deeply Apologizes" and Pulls Sweater Resembling Blackface

Customers do not like Gucci's latest look.

On Wednesday, the luxury brand issued a public apology for its balaclava black sweater after it sparked backlash online for resembling blackface. Online, the $890 sweater was shown with the collar pulled up over the model's nose and an opening with a red border outlining the mouth.

Many pointed out not only the design, but also the timing of the sale. "Balaclava knit top by Gucci," one critic tweeted. "Happy Black History Month y'all."

"@gucci ah yes, black face but make it fashion huh?" another wrote online.