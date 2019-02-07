Allison Janney and More 2018 Winners Will Present at the Oscars After All

Matt Baron/Shutterstock, Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 8:32 AM
It looks like Allison Janney will be presenting at the Oscars after all.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the actress will be announcing a few other 2018 winners, including Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman and Sam Rockwell.
"Last year, Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman and Sam Rockwell had their names read from an envelope and they took home Oscar gold," The Academy tweeted. "This year, they'll help make more dreams come true. We're thrilled to announce they'll be presenters at this year's show. #Oscars"
As fans will recall, McDormand and Janney took home the trophies for Best Actress in a Leading and Supporting Role, respectively last year. Janney played Tonya Harding's mother in the film I, Tonya and McDormand played the mother of a murdered child in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. As for Oldman and Rockwell, the actors won Best Actor in a Leading and Supporting Role, respectively for their work in Darkest Hour and Three Billboards.
The announcement came after a bit of drama. While it's been tradition for winners from the prior year to present, Deadline reported last week that The Academy would not be asking Janney, McDormand, Oldman and Rockwell to do the honor. Instead, the outlet claimed producers were "going for the biggest possible stars."
Afterwards, Janney took to Instagram to express her frustrations.
"It's looking like they are not going to honor the tradition this year," she wrote in a since-deleted post, per Vanity Fair. "It breaks my heart."
However, it looks like The Academy is sticking with tradition. Although, it wouldn't have been the first time the custom had been adjusted. As fans will recall, Casey Affleck skipped the award show last year after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role the year before. The decision came after past accusations of sexual harassment against Affleck resurfaced. Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented instead. The Academy told NBC News, "We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year." Affleck denied the allegations and the lawsuit in which they were raised was settled in court.
"I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else," Affleck, who denied the allegations, later told The Boston Globe.
The presenters drama wasn't the only scandal The Academy faced this year. The organization recently confirmed it would not have a host for the upcoming award show. Kevin Hart was originally set to perform the duties; however, he stepped down after past homophobic tweets resurfaced.
