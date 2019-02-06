Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Backed Out of Buying Their $14 Million Miami Condo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the hunt for new digs in Miami.

In December, the Yeezy designer surprised his wife with a $14 million condo in Miami Beach. The Faena House building is 18 floors with wrap-around balconies and features a gym, pool, spa and more. According to TMZ, Ye purchased the family a 4 bed, 5 1/2 bath unit in Faena, which is apparently nicknamed the "Billionaire Beach Bunker."

An insider told E! News at the time, "Kanye completely surprised her for Christmas with the gift. Kim and Kanye did not view the condo together and they have not been looking. She has also never seen the condo."

The "Stronger" rapper apparently sought it out when they were in town for Art Basel.

E! News has learned, however, that Kim and Kanye have backed out of the purchase. Photos showed the married couple embracing at the apartment when the KKW Beauty owner saw it for the first time, which dissuaded them from going through with it.