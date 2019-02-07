From Grammy Newbie to Global Superstar: A Comprehensive Look at the 12 Craziest Months of Cardi B's Life

It's hard to believe, but it's only been one calendar year since Cardi B made her Grammys red carpet debut, telling E! News' very own Giuliana Rancic that she had butterflies in both her stomach and vagina.

And in the 12 months that have transpired since Cardi went from Grammy novice to one of the most nominated women at this year's ceremony—trailing Brandi Carlile by only one, she's tied with Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, and H.E.R. at five nominations—a lot has happened for the currently reigning queen of rap.

Think about it. Back when she made her debut on the Grammys stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on January 28, joining Bruno Mars for their just-released remix of the future-smash hit "Finesse," she was (as far as we knew) simply the fiancée of Migos' Offset with a handful of hit singles released—including the record-smashing hit "Bodak Yellow"—and a make-or-break debut album on the way. Though the pressure was mounting, the fact that she'd become the first woman to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart was certainly a sign of things to come.

Namely, a year of pure insanity.