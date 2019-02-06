Meet G-Eazy's New "Bae:" Victoria’s Secret Model Yasmin Wijnaldum

It looks like G-Eazy is living the good life with his new "bae" Yasmin Wijnaldum.

The 29-year-old musician hinted at his seemingly new love interest in his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, posted a paparazzi photo of Yasmin walking down the street wearing a big leather jacket, black pants and a black shirt. "Nice shirt bae," he captioned it.

Although the shirt is hard to see in G-Eazy's photo, the 20-year-old Victoria's Secret model responded in her own Instagram Stories and provided a zoomed-in image of the tee. It's a direct shout-out to the "No Limit" rapper and his song "Leviathan." It's a picture of the Devil wearing a leather jacket dancing with a woman and says "Looks sweet, but the devil's in the details."

That exact line is uttered towards the end of the song: "Liquor red cups, endless refills / Weed, cocaine, molly, E-pills / Looks sweet, but the devil's in the details / The flow switch pace when the beat builds."