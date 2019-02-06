Lethal Weapon Boss Explains Damon Wayans Claiming to Quit and Starting Over After Firing Clayne Crawford

Lethal Weapon was not an easy show to work on for the past year and a half.

First, star Clayne Crawford was fired after problematic behavior on set, and replaced with Sean William Scott as a new character. Then, Damon Wayans claimed he was also leaving the Fox drama, but now everyone at Fox is claiming that things have vastly improved, especially after Wayans complained that he was having health problems that were making it hard to do his job.

"It was a cry for help," Miller said. "We all sat down and we worked on some hours...things that could accommodate him."

After making changes, Miller says "it has been a delight making this show."