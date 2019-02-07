All the Details on E!'s 2019 Grammys Coverage—Including an Exclusive Sneak Peek of Kacey Musgraves' New ''Rainbow'' Music Video

E!'s the place to be for everything 2019 Grammys.

In fact, E! recently confirmed that the network will provide coverage of the Hollywood event for fans on MULTIPLE platforms. There's no need to fret, because we have all of the specifics for you!

For starters, Ryan Seacrest and E! News' own Giuliana Rancic will return to co-host the network's signature E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Grammy Awards. As always, the seasoned entertainment journalists will bring viewers spontaneous and entertaining interviews with music's biggest stars.

The unparalleled multi-platform coverage will be made available on-air, on digital or across mobile and social. Oh, and we should mention that this will all be live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10. We promise, it'll practically be impossible to miss a single red carpet moment!

Photos

Flashback: Relive the 2009 Grammys

Seacrest and Rancic will be joined on the red carpet by What the Fashion co-host and E! News correspondent Zuri Hall and former TRL host Tamara Dhia. And if things couldn't get any better, an exclusive sneak peek of country singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" music video will also debut during the live telecast.

However, before all of this fun, E!'s coverage will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Grammy Awards.

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, Dating #NoFilter star and Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker and iHeartMedia's KIIS FM personality Tanya Rad will all be featured commentators during the countdown. Dhia has also been named as an additional commentator and Fan correspondent for Countdown.

Photos

Miley Cyrus' Grammys Appearances Over the Years

As for the second screen coverage? E! Stream: The Red Carpet presented by AT&T is returning with The Rundown host Erin Lim, E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi and fashion expert Tiffany Reid. Dhia will also provide her music expertise for this coverage.

Once the ceremony wraps, viewers can turn to E! once more to catch After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards—featuring Nightly Pop and Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart, Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, Parker and Rad. Together, the foursome will break down all the major moments of the night.

And you can bet that E! News and Daily Pop will have plenty of material to report before and after the big show, so be sure to tune in. Case in point: Special Grammys coverage, led by Rancic and co-host Jason Kennedy, on E! News will appear in the days leading up to Sunday's festivities. Not only will there be an interview with Grammys host Alicia Keys, but fans will also get a special look inside the venue.

Like we said, you won't be able to miss a single moment regarding the 2019 Grammys!

