Flashback: See Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Adele and More at the 2009 Grammys

What a difference a decade makes!

It's hard to believe that ten years ago, Taylor Swift was preparing to tour in support of her second studio album Fearless while Adele had just won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. As for Beyoncé, she was still releasing tracks from her third studio album I Am… Sasha Fierce.

Flash forward to today and Swift is now the biggest pop star on the planet, having released six studio albums and racking up two Album of the Year awards in the process. Adele is one of the best-selling artists of all time and Beyoncé is, well, Beyoncé.

Oh, how things have changed!

Even the 2009 Grammys award ceremony now seems worlds away.

Lady Gaga had just received her first nomination for her chart-topping single "Just Dance" while Lil Wayne still dominated the rap categories.