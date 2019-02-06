Tune in to E! for Everything New York Fashion Week 2019: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive NYFW Coverage!

Good news, fashion fans!

This year, E! is once again setting up headquarters at Spring Studios—the official home of New York Fashion Week—bringing viewers an exclusive and inside look at one of the year's biggest fashion events. Yup, #FashionWeekatE has arrived and we're dedicated to giving fans multi-platform coverage (on-air, online and across mobile and social).

We're talking backstage access to the hottest runways and a closer look at the most sought-after fashion collections. In fact, throughout Fashion Week, immeasurable coverage will air on E! News and Live from E! across E! platforms.

Not only will E! News be backstage with top models Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, but they'll also attend a fitting with model mom-daughter duo Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook.