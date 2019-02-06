Meredith and DeLuca Make a Date in Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

We here at E! News (OK, this particular writer at E! News) have been very clear about the fact that we're very into MerLuca, and so we're very into this exclusive clip we've got for you today.

DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is continuing his confident flirting, and while Mer (Ellen Pompeo) is giving him a hard time, she's clearly having a great time doing it, especially as he's obviously jealous of her growing connection to Link (Chris Carmack).

But ya know, DeLuca can speak Italian, as can Meredith, and so far we've seen nothing hotter happen in this love triangle than the two of them speaking Italian at each other (aside from almost kissing in that elevator), so it's no surprise Meredith has finally said yes to an official date, on New Year's Eve.