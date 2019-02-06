Jay-Z Shows His Support for 21 Savage by Providing Legal Help

Jay-Z is showing his support for a rapper in a big way.

Just days after 21 Savage was arrested for reportedly overstaying his visa, the artist is getting some support from a close friend.

Attorney Alex Spiro confirms to E! News that he is helping assist in the 21 Savage case after being hired by Roc Nation and Jay-Z.

In addition, Jay-Z sounded off on the arrest and called it a complete "travesty."

"The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty, his U visa petition has been pending for 4 years," he shared in a statement to E! News. "In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately #Free21Savage."