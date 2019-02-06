Jennifer Garner Reflects on Starting a Family With Ben Affleck While "Surrounded by Paparazzi"

Jennifer Garner is opening up about family life and adaptation.

The Golden Globe winner, who has three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, reflects on starting a family with the actor in WSJ. Magazine's March Women's Style Issue, out Feb. 16. As a featured columnist, Garner was asked to weigh in on the subject of adaptation.

"How do you adapt your career to your life? That's a big question," Garner writes. "Becoming someone who is well known requires an enormous adaptation. Who am I now? How do I go through the world? Then there's having children and, in my case, a career that's a very selfish one. The combination of those things is the largest adaptation of all."