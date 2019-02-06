The Hilarious and Sweet Way Pink's Daughter Celebrated Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 11:48 AM

Pink, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Pink's daughter is no Belieber, but she is a big believer of her mom.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop star received the honor in a ceremony attended by her husband Carey Hart, their kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, and Ellen DeGeneres, who praised the singer in a speech. Pink later appeared on her talk show.

"Willow wrote me a note that said, 'Mama, this is a big deal, and I'm glad it's you and not Justin Beaver,'" the singer said, referring to Justin Bieber. "That is so random! I don't even know, how does she even know, I don't know. It was cute. This must be a big deal."

Photos

Pink's Greatest Live Performances

"It's like the only little girl who doesn't know how to pronounce his name," Ellen said.

Pink may also receive another big honor soon; she is nominated for the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Beautiful Trauma at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which take place this Sunday.

The singer has won three Grammys in the past. She has been nominated for 20 overall.

"I am a person that can get nominated," Pink told Ellen. "I get nominated."

"Every time I lose, Carey makes me a tinfoil Grammy," she continued, joking, "And so, this will be my 17th tinfoil Grammy on Sunday."

TAGS/ Pink , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

