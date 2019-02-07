3 Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

PrettyLittleThing
by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 1:12 PM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
Valentine's Day is the day of love, so no matter the seriousness of your situation, it's a great day to have something fun to do.
But when it comes to dates, there are a few different types and with different activities come completely different outfits. For this day in particular, you want to think the same way you always do when selecting your pieces, but with a V-Day twist. What we mean is, make sure you're throwing in a pop of red, of course. To help, we consulted PrettyLittleThing and found three perfect looks that will work for the big day.
Ready to shop? We know you too well.
A cocktail date is less serious than a dinner date, so feel free to have a little more fun with your look. It should be something dressy enough to transition into evening, but not so formal that you look out of place at happy hour. Trust us when we say a sexy pair of leather pants paired with a silky red cami evokes the badass Valentine's Day babe vibe you going for.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RUST HAMMERED SATIN COWL CAMI, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING BROWN FAUX LEATHER SNAKESKIN STRAIGHT LEG TROUSER, £28; L'OREAL PARIS INFALLIBLE LIP PAINT MATTE 205 APOCALYPSE RED, £7; PRETTYLITTLETHING RED RUBBER FINISH MINI BAG, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING CLEAR BLOCK HEEL TWIN STRAP SANDAL, £35
Excited that bae decided to spoil you for Valentine's Day and take you out for a nice dinner? Now for the best part: the outfit. Step it up for the occasion and go for a red-hot monochromatic look. A flirty dress, strappy heels and heart-shaped accessories send just the right message.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RED STRAPPY THICK LACE FRILL HEM BODYCON DRESS, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING RED POINT TOE BARELY THERE SANDAL, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING RED SATIN HEART MINI BAG, £18; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD HEART DROP HOOP EARRINGS, £5; PRETTYLITTLETHING RED CHERRY EYELASHES SAGE, £4
If staying in for the evening is secretly your favorite date of all, we don't blame you. Is there anything better than getting cozy with your love in a casual-cute outfit? Our pick: a frilly PJ set, an oversized hoodie and a red scrunchie for a festive Valentine's Day pop of color. P
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLE THING GREY RIBBED FRILL EDGE SHORT PJ SET, £12; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FLEECE ZIP UP HOODIE, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING RED POLKA DOT SCRUNCHIE, £3; PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE CHUNKY CLEATED SOLE TRAINERS, £25; CARMEX CHERRY LIP BALM POT, £3
