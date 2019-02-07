3 Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day is the day of love, so no matter the seriousness of your situation, it's a great day to have something fun to do.

But when it comes to dates, there are a few different types and with different activities come completely different outfits. For this day in particular, you want to think the same way you always do when selecting your pieces, but with a V-Day twist. What we mean is, make sure you're throwing in a pop of red, of course. To help, we consulted PrettyLittleThing and found three perfect looks that will work for the big day.

Ready to shop? We know you too well.