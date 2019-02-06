Gabrielle Union Says Using a Surrogate Felt Like "Surrendering to Failure"

Gabrielle Union says she felt like she was "surrendering to failure" when she and husband Dwyane Wade decided to have a surrogate carry their child.

The 46-year-old Being Mary Jane alum and Bring It On actress, who is also a stepmother to the NBA star's three sons from previous relationships, has been open about her struggle with infertility. She has said she suffers from adenomyosis, a type of endometriosis, which can impair both the quantity and quality of a woman's eggs—factors already not working in the actress' favor given her age. Union said in 2017 that she had undergone at least eight miscarriages.

In November, Union made a surprise announcement that she and Wade had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via a surrogate.

"There's nothing more that I wanted than to cook my own baby," Union told Women's Health in a cover interview published in its March 2019 issue. "The idea of [using a surrogate] felt like surrendering to failure."