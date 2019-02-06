Gus Kenworthy Joining American Horror Story Season 9 With Emma Roberts

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 10:34 AM

Gus Kenworthy, Emma Roberts

Gus Kenworthy is going from Olympian to actor. Ryan Murphy announced the skier will star in American Horror Story season nine opposite series veteran Emma Roberts.

Murphy took to Instagram to make the announcement where he also revealed Kenworthy will be playing Roberts' boyfriend.

"That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts' boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9," Murphy posted along with a photo of Kenworthy smiling. Kenworthy, who previously appeared as himself in an episode of The Real O'Neals, commented on Murphy's post, and said, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH."

Let the season's theme speculation commence!

Photos

Meet the Main American Horror Story: Apocalypse Cast

Details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps, but it's safe to say Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will somehow be involved as they have for the entire series so far. FX has renewed the anthology drama through season 10 and during a panel at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour teased the series isn't going anywhere.

Season eight of the series, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, was a crossover between the first season, American Horror Story: Murder House, and the third, American Horror Story: Coven. The recent season also featured many faces returning to the franchise after some time away, including Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Angela Bassett and Jessica Lange.

No premiere date for American Horror Story season nine has been announced.

