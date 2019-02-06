Gus Kenworthy Joining American Horror Story Season 9 With Emma Roberts

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD; Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 10:34 AM
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD; Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Gus Kenworthy is going from Olympian to actor. Ryan Murphy announced the skier will star in American Horror Story season nine opposite series veteran Emma Roberts.
Murphy took to Instagram to make the announcement where he also revealed Kenworthy will be playing Roberts' boyfriend.
"That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts' boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9," Murphy posted along with a photo of Kenworthy smiling. Kenworthy, who previously appeared as himself in an episode of The Real O'Neals, commented on Murphy's post, and said, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH."
Let the season's theme speculation commence!
Details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps, but it's safe to say Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will somehow be involved as they have for the entire series so far. FX has renewed the anthology drama through season 10 and during a panel at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour teased the series isn't going anywhere.
Season eight of the series, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, was a crossover between the first season, American Horror Story: Murder House, and the third, American Horror Story: Coven. The recent season also featured many faces returning to the franchise after some time away, including Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Angela Bassett and Jessica Lange.
No premiere date for American Horror Story season nine has been announced.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?