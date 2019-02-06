Gus Kenworthy Joining American Horror Story Season 9 With Emma Roberts

Gus Kenworthy is going from Olympian to actor. Ryan Murphy announced the skier will star in American Horror Story season nine opposite series veteran Emma Roberts.

Murphy took to Instagram to make the announcement where he also revealed Kenworthy will be playing Roberts' boyfriend.

"That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts' boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9," Murphy posted along with a photo of Kenworthy smiling. Kenworthy, who previously appeared as himself in an episode of The Real O'Neals, commented on Murphy's post, and said, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH."

Let the season's theme speculation commence!