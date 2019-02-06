It's Rollins vs. Carisi on Law & Order: SVU When the Detectives Are Put Into a Moral Conflict

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 10:05 AM
The elite squad at the heart of Law & Order: SVU will be tested in "Part 33," tested in ways they've never been before. No, it's not the rise of a new serial rapist or return of a nefarious perp, but the detectives will be tested…by one another.
In a sneak peek of "Part 33," exclusive to E! News, Carisi (Peter Scanavino), Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Fin (Ice-T), go around and around about the task at hand: Stone (Philip Winchester) is prosecuting the case of a woman who killed her abusive husband and the detectives are called to the stand. Yes, she killed him, but he was abusive.
"This is wrong," Carisi says.
"Don't go all Liv on us, alright," Rollins says. "The woman shot her husband because he didn't like her dinner."
"Look, man, we can only do our job," Fin tells Carisi. "I get up in the morning, I get dressed, I come to the office, after that I go home. At the end of the week, I get a check and the check clears. That's called a job."
"It's not all on us though, Carisi. We do our part, but the rest is up to a judge and jury," Rollins says.
But Carisi is not budging and pushes quite a few buttons, including Rollins'.
The episode features guest stars Paula Malcomson, Nicholas Turturro and Amy Rutberg.
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
