It's Rollins vs. Carisi on Law & Order: SVU When the Detectives Are Put Into a Moral Conflict

The elite squad at the heart of Law & Order: SVU will be tested in "Part 33," tested in ways they've never been before. No, it's not the rise of a new serial rapist or return of a nefarious perp, but the detectives will be tested…by one another.

In a sneak peek of "Part 33," exclusive to E! News, Carisi (Peter Scanavino), Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Fin (Ice-T), go around and around about the task at hand: Stone (Philip Winchester) is prosecuting the case of a woman who killed her abusive husband and the detectives are called to the stand. Yes, she killed him, but he was abusive.

"This is wrong," Carisi says.

"Don't go all Liv on us, alright," Rollins says. "The woman shot her husband because he didn't like her dinner."