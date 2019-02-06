Jen Harley Slams Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ahead of Valentine's Day

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 10:03 AM

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley

Instagram

Cupid may need to work a little harder for this famous couple.

With almost a week to go until Valentine's Day, Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appear to be on some rocky terms. How do we know? It's all thanks to Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday morning, Jen took to social media and slammed her on-again, off-again boyfriend for his recent actions.

"I'm sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person, etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine's Day so you can appear on a dating show bc you need the money that bad over your family…you're a joke," Jen shared on Instagram Stories. "How did you better anything?"

Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Bae to Buy You

She continued, "You continue to put us back in the same position by doing the same things that put us there in the first place."

Jen Harley

Instagram

Ronnie has yet to address the social media posts. The day, however, is young. And if the past is any indication, these two both like to have the last word.

Outside of social media, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers have witnessed the pair's ups and downs as they raise their daughter.

And although their relationship status tends to change over time, Jen is making it clear that she's still going to have some fun once February 14 rolls around.

"If any of my friends don't have a date, I have an AMAZING day planned you can join me," she shared on Instagram Stories. "I was alone last vday to. So I'm really excited to do something special this year."

