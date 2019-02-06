Gigi Hadid Is Over People Crediting Her Family for Her Fame

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 9:44 AM

Gigi Hadid, ELLE, March 2018

Chris Colls / ELLE

More than five years ago, Gigi Hadidwas known as former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Yolanda Hadid's daughter. Actually, Yolanda Hadid's daughter, to be precise.

Now a supermodel, Gigi expresses frustration when people credit her success to her family connections, according to ELLE.

"I mean, I understand it. I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege," the 23-year-old told the magazine in a cover interview for its March 2019 issue. "But because my mom was on a TV show, people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honor my parents."

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Best Looks

In 2016, Yolanda dropped ex-husband David Foster's last name and took on that of her first ex-husband and her children's father, Mohamed Hadid. She also left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, her and Mohamed's younger daughter and Gigi's 22-year-old sister, Bella Hadid, has also made a name for herself as a supermodel. Both women's careers have flourished in recent years and they are now more famous than their mother.

Gigi Hadid, ELLE, March 2018

Chris Colls / ELLE

In her interview with ELLE, Gigi was asked if she and Bella are competitive.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

BACKGRID

"Bella and I have very different styles," she replied.

"A job that wants Bella is not a job that I'm the right look for, so I never took that personally," she added. "In a lot of ways, she inspires me. We learn from each other."

