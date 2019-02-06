Gigi Hadid Is Over People Crediting Her Family for Her Fame

More than five years ago, Gigi Hadidwas known as former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Yolanda Hadid's daughter. Actually, Yolanda Hadid's daughter, to be precise.

Now a supermodel, Gigi expresses frustration when people credit her success to her family connections, according to ELLE.

"I mean, I understand it. I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege," the 23-year-old told the magazine in a cover interview for its March 2019 issue. "But because my mom was on a TV show, people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honor my parents."