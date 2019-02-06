Michael Bolton Denies Falling Asleep During Live TV Interview

For our money, we don't think it gets any better than this Michael Bolton interview.

Last week, the 65-year-old When A Man Loves a Woman crooner appeared via satellite on the Australian program The Morning Show to promote a new album that celebrates his entire catalog, A Symphony of Hits, which is set for release on Friday. Just as the interview was starting, he appeared to fall asleep. Bolton later laughed off the incident, joking that it was "fake news."

Co-host Larry Emdur posted on his Instagram page a clip, which has gone viral.

"Michael, you got us OK?" Emdur asked, then chuckled and said, "Maybe he's just updating Instagram."

"Hi Michael, it's Kylie and Larry, we're with you live," co-host Kylie Gillies said.