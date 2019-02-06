The Sweet Reason Priyanka Chopra Wanted to Take Nick Jonas' Last Name

Introducing Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

Two months since the actress and pop star's highly anticipated nuptials, Priyanka Chopra is going by a slightly new name. While appearing on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the star revealed exactly why she elected to take her new spouse's moniker—and the explanation was rather sweet.  

"I didn't realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we're becoming family. I'm a little traditional and old school like that."

However, she noted, "I don't take away my identity. He gets added to who I am." 

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

Their weekend-long wedding festivities in India did not lack in representing Chopra's roots, but as she revealed to Fallon, she initially wanted them to wed on a private island "away from everything."

Unfortunately, the logistics weren't working out. Ultimately, it was Jonas who asked, "Why aren't we doing this in India? Shouldn't I be taking my bride from her home?"

Of course, the new bride knew what that would entail. "In India, it becomes like a thing then...I know a gazillion people."

As for married life, "It's different," the new Mrs. said. "It's very different. 

