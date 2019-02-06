EXCLUSIVE!

What NeNe Leakes Does in This The Real Housewives of Atlanta Trailer Is Just Wild

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

Bravo

Um, what happened to NeNe Leakes?!

In the below exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 midseason trailer, the ladies of ATL seem to be having a good time. There's Kandi Burruss on stage, Eva Marcille walking down the aisle, Porsha Williams revealing her baby's gender, Cynthia Bailey taking things to the next level with her beau, Shemari DeVoe partying, and...NeNe in physical altercation with a cameraman?!

"This s--t about to get real fun," NeNe says in the trailer. Something tells us that confessional interview was not about what is shown at the very end of the trailer.

Photos

Stars Who Feuded With Real Housewives

It's no secret NeNe has been going through some rough times with husband Gregg Leakes as he battles cancer, and she lets her friends know that in the trailer.

"I need my friends to be here for me," she says. Later, friend Marlo Hampton tells her, "You're not the only person hurting."

What happens next, well, we're not really sure. NeNe is seen crying, then running straight into a cameraman, pulling his shirt, fighting to get past him. "Let's be clear, bitch, I'm going to f--k you up," she says.

Porsha sums it up perfectly: "That came out of nowhere. I don't know what's going on."

The trailer also features Kandi and Todd discussing surrogacy, a dungeon party complete with chains and whips, Cynthia and Kandi getting wild on stage and NeNe throwing shade about Eva's house and finances.

Click play to see the trailer in all its glory.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , TV , Top Stories , NeNe Leakes , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Carole Radziwill Throws Shade at The Real Housewives of New York City

Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses at War

So What Did the Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses At War? Special Decide?

You, Penn Badgley

You Without Joe's Narration Is the Most Awkward

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

Why Lauren Cohan Left The Walking Dead and Went For Whiskey Cavalier

Modern Family

A Modern Family Spinoff? ABC Would "Love It" Following Milestone-Filled Final Season

Modern Family

The Modern Family Cast's Reactions to the Show Ending Are All Too Relatable

Modern Family

Why Is Modern Family Ending?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.