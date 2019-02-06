What NeNe Leakes Does in This The Real Housewives of Atlanta Trailer Is Just Wild

Um, what happened to NeNe Leakes?!

In the below exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 midseason trailer, the ladies of ATL seem to be having a good time. There's Kandi Burruss on stage, Eva Marcille walking down the aisle, Porsha Williams revealing her baby's gender, Cynthia Bailey taking things to the next level with her beau, Shemari DeVoe partying, and...NeNe in physical altercation with a cameraman?!

"This s--t about to get real fun," NeNe says in the trailer. Something tells us that confessional interview was not about what is shown at the very end of the trailer.