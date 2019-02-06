Go Behind the Scenes of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" Music Video

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 5:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande

YouTube

If you loved Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" music video, just wait until you see the behind-the-scenes footage.

The 25-year-old singer dropped the never-before-seen clip on Wednesday.

The newly unveiled footage had plenty of fun moments for her fans. There were lighthearted bits, like Grande knocking down her "champagne" tower and her spitting out her drink. Viewers also saw the creation of Grande's super long ponytail and closeups of the friendship rings that inspired the song. In fact, Grande actually gave her director, Hannah Lux Davis, a similar Tiffany & Co. ring as a thank you for all of her hard work.

"It's eight rings now!" Grande said, giving her director a big hug.

Other behind-the-scenes moments included the spray-painting of the symbolic graffiti art on Grande's car and the singer sharing a few laughs with her choreographer.

Read

5 Can't-Miss Details From Ariana Grande's Fierce AF "7 Rings" Music Video

To see more newly released footage, check out the video.

You can also see the finished product here:

The behind-the-scenes footage debuted just a few weeks after Grande dropped the music video and just a few days after she released a remix with 2 Chainz. It also comes just a few days before the release of her new album, Thank U, Next

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music Videos , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
21 Savage

Will the Real 21 Savage Please Stand Up: Inside the Startlingly Violent, Questionably Authentic Life of Rap's Next Big Thing

Hair the Musical

Hair Live! Musical Cancelled by NBC

Celebs' 1st Grammys: Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga & More

Rosie McClelland

You Need to Hear Sophia Grace's Cousin Rosie McClelland Sing

SpongeBob SquarePants, Super Bowl

People Apparently Preferred Spongebob to Maroon 5 During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl 50

A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

Ja Rule

Ja Rule Encourages His Fans to Cuss Him Out During Concert Amid Fyre Festival Backlash

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.