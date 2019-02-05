Lady Gaga to Perform at 2019 Grammys

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Get the tissues out now because E! News can confirm that Lady Gaga will perform at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.
The 6-time Grammy winner was nominated for five awards this year, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for her hit song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. According to Deadline, her co-star and co-nominee Bradley Cooperwill not be in attendance at the awards show. He's not snubbing the show at all. Rather, Cooper will be in London at the 2019 BAFTA Awards. A Star Is Born received seven nominations, including Best Film, Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay at the British awards show.
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, also received a nomination in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)."
Although their duet would have been a sight to see on TV in addition to the big screen, we may not have to wait too long to hear them again. The Ally and Jackson Maine actors surprised fans at Gaga's Enigma show in Las Vegas last weekend where they performed "Shallow" for the first time since the film.
For anyone feeling major FOMO from that show, fear not because The Academy tweeted on Feb. 1 that they would be singing together at the 2019 Oscars.
The Hangover star told E! News on Saturday precisely how he felt about the big moment.
"I'm sure I'll be terrified," he explained. As for that big Vegas moment? "I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show," the 44-year-old said. "Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours..and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'"
Neal Preston/Warner Bros.
The singer discussed meaning of "Shallow" while accepting the Best Song award at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards"This song is a conversation between men and women," she shared. "Asking each other questions about life and a desire for more depth of the shallowness of a modern era."
Take a look at the photos below to see some of her most daring red carpet choices.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Accessories Council
2009 ACE Awards
The star did not shy away from avant-garde for the annual style awards nearly a decade ago.
Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
2009 MTV Video Music Awards
After showing up with Kermit the Frog, the star stepped out in a head to toe black ensemble with parts designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.
George Pimentel/WireImage
2009 MuchMusic Video Awards
Gaga showed everyone how to achieve a hair-raising look in this design.
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
2010 amfAR New York City Gala
The star took over the red carpet in a standout white ensemble—finished off with white body makeup.
JAB Promotions/WireImage
2010 Brit Awards
The songstress was a towering figure in a white ruffled design by Francesco Scognamiglio paired with a grand blond wig and lace mask.
WireImage
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Personally considered the "number one" look of her career, Gaga paid tribute to Alexander McQueen in this design from his final collection before his death months earlier.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
2010 MTV Video Musica Awards
Gaga went home a winner in one of her most unforgettable looks to date: the iconic meat dress.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
2011 Grammy Awards
The artist made quite the splash on the Grammy Awards red carpet all those years ago when she arrived in a carried egg.
WireImage
2011 MTV Video Music Aid Japan
Perhaps the most noteworthy element of this bold look was Gaga's unique eye makeup.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2015 Met Gala
Never one to shy away from making a grand fashion statement, Gaga did just that in Balenciaga at the annual event.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2016 Grammys
Gaga channeled late icon David Bowie with orange hair and a an embellished blue blazer dress in homage to the singer's Ziggy Stardust era.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016 Met Gala
Gaga went sans pants for the 2016 soirée—but didn't shy away from sky-high heels and a just as voluminous blond 'do.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2017 Grammy Awards
The songstress was every bit the unique glam rocker in a spiky leather ensemble by Alex Ulichny.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
2018 Venice Film Festival
Gaga turned heads in Venice, Italy donning one unforgettable, jaw-dropping blush feathered gown by Valentino.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
A Star Is Born 2018 London Premiere
The breakout star of the Bradley Cooper-helmed film channeled royal Elizabethan style in an Alexander McQueen design.
Congrats on the nominations, Lady Gaga and Bradley!