Lady Gaga to Perform at 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 8:48 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Get the tissues out now because E! News can confirm that Lady Gaga will perform at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.

The 6-time Grammy winner was nominated for five awards this year, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for her hit song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. According to Deadline, her co-star and co-nominee Bradley Cooperwill not be in attendance at the awards show. He's not snubbing the show at all. Rather, Cooper will be in London at the 2019 BAFTA Awards. A Star Is Born received seven nominations, including Best Film, Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay at the British awards show.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, also received a nomination in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for "Joanne (Where Do You Think  You're Goin'?)."

Although their duet would have been a sight to see on TV in addition to the big screen, we may not have to wait too long to hear them again. The Ally and Jackson Maine actors surprised fans at Gaga's Enigma show in Las Vegas last weekend where they performed "Shallow" for the first time since the film.

Photos

Then and Now: Grammy Nominees’ First Red Carpets

For anyone feeling major FOMO from that show, fear not because The Academy tweeted on Feb. 1 that they would be singing together at the 2019 Oscars.

The Hangover star told E! News on Saturday precisely how he felt about the big moment.

"I'm sure I'll be terrified," he explained. As for that big Vegas moment? "I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show," the 44-year-old said. "Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours..and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'"

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

The singer discussed meaning of "Shallow" while accepting the Best Song award at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards"This song is a conversation between men and women," she shared. "Asking each other questions about life and a desire for more depth of the shallowness of a modern era."

32-year-old Gaga rarely disappoints when it comes to her Grammy looks—both on the red carpet and during her performances. She's been living her best life this awards season, so it's safe to presume her presence at music's biggest night will be no different. Plus, if her Enigma and Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano looks give us any indication, she's sure to stun in some jaw-dropping outfits.

Take a look at the photos below to see some of her most daring red carpet choices.

Lady Gaga, 13th Annual 2009 ACE Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Accessories Council

2009 ACE Awards

The star did not shy away from avant-garde for the annual style awards nearly a decade ago. 

Lady Gaga, 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

2009 MTV Video Music Awards

After showing up with Kermit the Frog, the star stepped out in a head to toe black ensemble with parts designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Lady Gaga, 20th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards

George Pimentel/WireImage

2009 MuchMusic Video Awards

Gaga showed everyone how to achieve a hair-raising look in this design. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, amfAR's New York City Gala, 2010

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

2010 amfAR New York City Gala

The star took over the red carpet in a standout white ensemble—finished off with white body makeup. 

Lady Gaga, Brit Awards 2010

JAB Promotions/WireImage

2010 Brit Awards

The songstress was a towering figure in a white ruffled design by Francesco Scognamiglio paired with a grand blond wig and lace mask. 

Lady Gaga, 2010 MTV Video Music Awards

WireImage

2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Personally considered the "number one" look of her career, Gaga paid tribute to Alexander McQueen in this design from his final collection before his death months earlier. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

2010 MTV Video Musica Awards

Gaga went home a winner in one of her most unforgettable looks to date: the iconic meat dress. 

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards 2011

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

2011 Grammy Awards

The artist made quite the splash on the Grammy Awards red carpet all those years ago when she arrived in a carried egg. 

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Aid Japan

WireImage

2011 MTV Video Music Aid Japan

Perhaps the most noteworthy element of this bold look was Gaga's unique eye makeup. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, 2015 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2015 Met Gala

Never one to shy away from making a grand fashion statement, Gaga did just that in Balenciaga at the annual event.

Lady Gaga, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2016 Grammys

Gaga channeled late icon David Bowie with orange hair and a an embellished blue blazer dress in homage to the singer's Ziggy Stardust era. 

Lady Gaga, 2016, Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2016 Met Gala

Gaga went sans pants for the 2016 soirée—but didn't shy away from sky-high heels and a just as voluminous blond 'do.   

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2017 Grammy Awards

The songstress was every bit the unique glam rocker in a spiky leather ensemble by Alex Ulichny. 

Lady Gaga, 75th Venice Film Festival, 2018

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

2018 Venice Film Festival

Gaga turned heads in Venice, Italy donning one unforgettable, jaw-dropping blush feathered gown by Valentino. 

Lady Gaga, UK Premiere of A Star Is Born, 2018

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

A Star Is Born 2018 London Premiere

The breakout star of the Bradley Cooper-helmed film channeled royal Elizabethan style in an Alexander McQueen design. 

Article continues below

Congrats on the nominations, Lady Gaga and Bradley!

