Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged: Read Her Candid Quotes on Marriage, Love and Babies

Jennifer Lawrencehas found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

E! News can confirm the 28-year-old actress is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, after over six months of dating.

The Red Sparrow star sparked rumors of an engagement on Monday night, when she was spotted sporting a "massive ring" at a recent dinner date in New York City. Page Six reported that the A-list couple went to dinner at the restaurant Raoul's, where J. Law wore a black dress with white polka dots.

Now that the cat's out of the bag, it all makes sense considering Jennifer's previous comments about her desire to get married and the rose-colored lenses she seems to wear. In previous interviews, the Joy star has shared that she definitely daydreams about her big day, just like any other human being.

Although, at one point, J. Law did doubt whether marriage was ever in the cards for her.