Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Are Engaged

Jennifer Lawrence is on her way to becoming a Mrs.!
The A-list actress and boyfriend Cooke Maroney are engaged, Lawrence's rep confirmed to E! News.
Speculation that Jennifer, 28, had accepted a proposal from Cooke, 34, made headlines when the bride-to-be was spotted wearing what sources described to Page Six as a "massive ring" on her finger during a recent date night.
J. Law was first romantically linked to the art gallerist in June 2018. It's reported that the pair was introduced by Jennifer's best gal pal and date to the 2014 Oscars, Laura Simpson. In the months that followed, the Oscar winner and her boyfriend would enjoy a romantic getaway to Europe and share PDA during outings in New York City.
Unlike Jennifer's prior outlook on love, which included much more public relationships with Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky, she and Cooke have decided to get to know each other away from the public eye.
To see exactly how Jennifer and Cooke's love story unfolded over the past several months, see below!
Sparks Fly
Last June, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her new beau and art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. The two were all smiles during their casual date in New York City, and it was the first time they were spotted as a couple.
Brewing Romance
That same summer, the couple walked arm-in-arm before they hailed a cab in New York City. Lawrence rocked denim jeans, a sheer blouse, heels and hat while her new man wore a navy blue ensemble and sneakers.
Packing the PDA
In late June 2018, the two lovebirds were photographed kissing while enjoying a candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. At the time, a source told E! News their date night lasted for about three hours and they appeared to be "totally into each other."
Day Date
Last July, Lawrence and her beau were spotted in the Big Apple. They were grabbing a bite to eat at a café in downtown, and according to a source there, the couple stayed for two hours before walking to another restaurant to meet up with friends.
In the City of Love
The pair took their summer romance to the streets of Paris back in August. The actress and the NYC-based art dealer held hands as they walked through the historic European city.
When in Rome
Not long after their Paris trip, the two flew to Rome. The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend were photographed exploring the city, hand-in-hand. E! News confirmed the couple visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens.
I Love You So Matcha
In October, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they grabbed matcha teas and enjoyed a fun-filled day in New York City. They were seen grocery shopping and getting massages.
Engagement Rumors Swirl
The couple recently sparked engagement rumors when Page Six reported they were secretly engaged after being together for a little over six months. The two were spotted having an intimate dinner and, according to the publication, the actress was seen wearing a "massive ring" on that finger. E! News has yet to independently confirm if the rumors are true.
Congratulations to the future newlyweds!
