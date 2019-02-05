Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Are Engaged

Jennifer Lawrence is on her way to becoming a Mrs.!

The A-list actress and boyfriend Cooke Maroney are engaged, Lawrence's rep confirmed to E! News.

Speculation that Jennifer, 28, had accepted a proposal from Cooke, 34, made headlines when the bride-to-be was spotted wearing what sources described to Page Six as a "massive ring" on her finger during a recent date night.

J. Law was first romantically linked to the art gallerist in June 2018. It's reported that the pair was introduced by Jennifer's best gal pal and date to the 2014 Oscars, Laura Simpson. In the months that followed, the Oscar winner and her boyfriend would enjoy a romantic getaway to Europe and share PDA during outings in New York City.

Unlike Jennifer's prior outlook on love, which included much more public relationships with Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky, she and Cooke have decided to get to know each other away from the public eye.