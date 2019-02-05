Tom Brady's Daughter and Rob Gronkowski Just Stole Our Hearts at the Super Bowl Parade

Talk about a Super Bowl pairing we never knew we needed.

Close to two days after beating the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots celebrated their big win with a victory parade Tuesday morning in Boston.

Sure there were thousands of die-hard fans cheering on their favorite players. And yes, there were some clever signs that deserve to be framed. But there was one moment that has football and pop culture fans alike smiling from ear to ear.

A special someone managed to capture a candid moment between Tom Brady's daughter Vivian and Rob Gronkowski that you have to see to truly appreciate.

"Can I call you Gronky too??? @gronk," Tom captioned the video that features Vivian so excited to see the football tight end. As for Gronk's reaction, let's just say he's pretty excited too.