Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

Music's biggest night is here!

The 2019 Grammysventured back to the West Coast this year after a brief stint at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Voice coach Alicia Keys takes center stage at the Staples Center as the host of the 61st annual show. Some names slated to perform tonight include Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and more. On Feb. 4, E! News confirmed that the ultra popular K-pop band BTS will be among the presenters at the Grammys, which caused much fanfare among their massive fan base.

The Grammy Awards honor music that was released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018 so, just like every year, the nomination categories are stacked with talent.Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's hit song "I Like It" goes against the likes of Drake's "God's Plan," Childish Gambino's "This Is America," Bradley Cooper and Lady Gagas "Shallow" and more for Record of the Year. We can expect to see the A Star Is Born co-stars performing the nominated song, which they practiced live a few weeks ago during a surprise duet in Las Vegas at one of Gaga's Enigma shows.