Pink's Message to Her Family at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Is Perfect

Raise your glass for the one and only Pink!

Rainy showers didn't stop thousands of fans from attending the pop music superstar's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Tuesday morning.

Pop culture fans celebrated as the 2019 Grammy nominee received her star and a whole lot of praise from close friends including Kerri Kenney and Ellen DeGeneres.

"My husband—he's so cute. He's my muse and if he didn't piss me off all the time, I'd have not much to say. I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you. Never change," Pink shared with the crowd via Variety's live-stream. "My children—you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you."

She also felt the love from both her famous friends and fans alike.