You Won't Be Able to Unsee This Face-Swap of Nicolas Cage and Ross From Friends

Get ready to see the biggest and best meme of 2019: Nicolas Cage as Ross from Friends—a.k.a. David Schwimmer.

Naturally, Reddit users found this gem online. On Monday, the redditor spaghetticondom911 posted an image of the Mandy actor as Ross in an episode of Friends and the face-swap of the two stars sent fans into a frenzy.

It turns out that when you morph the two actors together, they really do look similar. In fact, it's almost eerie. As one Reddit user perfectly said in the thread, "That is truly terrifying... I love it."

Another user wrote, "I don't even know anymore who I am currently looking at." Same!

The best comment, however, had to be from the user cwmtw, who wrote, "They should do a movie where they switch faces or something."

While it's hard to tell if that was a joke or not, it would make a for a good sequel to the 1997 movie Face/Off, which ironically starred Cage switching faces with John Travolta.