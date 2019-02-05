A Modern Family Spinoff? ABC Would "Love It" Following Milestone-Filled Final Season

The end of Modern Family might not be the last time viewers see these beloved characters. Yep, ABC is already talking spinoffs.

ABC announced Modern Family would return for an 11th and final season at the 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour. "[Co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

"Milestone events" in season 10 include the death of a character and the surprise pregnancy of another. It seems the pregnancy and start of a new, modern family, could be the perfect jumping off point for a follow-up series.