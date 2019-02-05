A Modern Family Spinoff? ABC Would "Love It" Following Milestone-Filled Final Season

by Chris Harnick & Lauren Piester | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 2:00 PM
The end of Modern Family might not be the last time viewers see these beloved characters. Yep, ABC is already talking spinoffs.
ABC announced Modern Family would return for an 11th and final season at the 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour. "[Co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."
"Milestone events" in season 10 include the death of a character and the surprise pregnancy of another. It seems the pregnancy and start of a new, modern family, could be the perfect jumping off point for a follow-up series.
"I would love it. No one would be happier if there were one," Burke told press about a spinoff after her TCA panel. "This next year, from what I hear, is all about...they have big plans. There are some surprises and big milestones coming. They intend to really, really go out big. So, it would be terrific if a spinoff were part of that."
After revealing Sarah Hyland's character Haley was pregnant, Lloyd told E! News all the big changes the writers made to these characters reinvigorated the behind-the-scenes team.
"We actually went into the planning of the season with the idea that if we got excited about certain changes in the characters' lives, we should do them, whether it was the final season or not," Lloyd said. "Because it was just going to be good for the show, and we kind of planned that it could go either way. It would make for a very lively last season, but if we end up doing another season—and I think it's looking a little bit more likely that will happen—we'll just throw all these changes into people's lives, which is only good in terms of new stuff for us to explore."
Now, they have another season to explore…and maybe a spinoff.
Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?