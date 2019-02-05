How Russian Doll Started With a Weird "Insult" Phone Call From Amy Poehler

If you're looking for a perfect bit of mind-f--kery, look no further than Netflix's Russian Doll.

For those of you who haven't watched, this post will contain no spoilers, but we still recommend that you watch ASAP because there'a a LOT to discuss, and it's the kind of show that benefits from you knowing as little as possible about it. It's a true masterpiece of TV, and it's eight episodes that are each 25 minutes long, meaning it's the easiest, most satisfying binge in the world.

The show is, at its most basic, about a woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) who keeps dying and then reliving the night of her birthday party. It's like Groundhog Day, but also not at all.

Lyonne created the show, alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, and it's unlike anything we've ever seen Poehler (or Lyonne) do before, especially as it ventures into horror territory (you know, she dies a lot).