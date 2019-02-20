Work It Ladies! See Supermodel Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber's Best Twinning Moments

We have a super (model) birthday to celebrate people. The one and only Cindy Crawford turns 53 years old today and we will never believe her age...ever. 

Despite being in her 50s, Crawford continues to amaze us and mother nature by aging gracefully, if she's even aging at all.

Seriously, this woman is a force to be reckoned with in the modeling world and based on her success she is definitely a good role model to her two kids who have followed in her footsteps.

Her daughter, Kaia Gerber, however has been her mini me since day one. As the two have grown in friendship and as models, it's become clear that Crawford and Gerber are basically twins and we love their looks.

Whether it's their similar wavy hairstyles or slim figures rocking matching jeans and leather jackets as they walk around Los Angeles, we cannot get enough of their twinning style.

Photos

Cindy Crawford's Best Looks

As we celebrate another year of Crawford slaying the model and mom game why not look back at all her cutest twinning moments with her daughter?

They are definitely two peas in a pod and when you see Crawford and Gerber together either on or off the runway it's like looking in a mirror.

From similar taste in clothing to rocking matching Halloween costumes, Crawford and her mini me never disappoint in the fashion category. They are both so stylish and we have a feeling Gerber got that from her mama!

Happy birthday Cindy, may it be full of love, family and a fierce catwalk.

Check out all of Crawford and Gerber's best twinning fashion moments below:

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

BACKGRID

LA (Leather) Ladies

Cindy Crawford went for a stroll with her daughter Kaia Gerber to kick off the new year and their duel jeans and leather jacket ensembles were so stylish.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Statement Style

The mother-daughter duo look identical whether they're dressed down or glammed up as they were in these statement looks (with the perfect leg pop) in December 2018.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, 2018 Best Buddies Mothers Day Brunch

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Colorful Cuties

The supermodels both showed off their fun and flirty style in complimentary colors for Mother's Day.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fitted & Fabulous

In April 2017, the duo attended a fashion award event and proved they both can rock fitted frocks that show off their similar fit silhouettes. 

Kaia Gerber, Mom, Daughter, Cindy Crawford, Instagram

Instagram

Makeup Free

How pretty are these two women? It's insane how gorgeous they are.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Venturelli/Getty Images

Silver Silhouettes

Clearly their model status isn't all these two have in common...they both have legs for days and a love for shimmer frocks.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Party Peeps

It's all in the eyes!

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Printed Pretties

These might be very different dresses, but both have red hues and pretty prints that show a similarity in style and taste between the Gerber ladies.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Got it From My Mamma

It's in their genes, duh.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Mr. Exclusive / MEGA

Walk It Out

Jackets? Check. Boots? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Gorgeous wavy locks? Check. Perfect model walk? Check!

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Gerber Gals

Seriously, these two are more like sisters, right?

Kaia Jordan Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Halloween

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Rocker Ghouls

In 2016, the mother-daughter pair dressed up as rockers for Halloween and we're having a hard time telling them apart.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ladies in Black

Gerber looks like the spitting image of her mother in this black sleek dress.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Spa Sisters

We know they are wearing matching robes, but even if they weren't they'd still look like twins.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Mini Me

What's better than a jumpsuit? Wearing matching jumpsuits while relaxing with your BFF, obviously. 

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Date Night Duds

Gerber and Crawford both opt for leather jackets when in NYC and we love their style.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Puppy Pals

OK, maybe it's the fact that they are holding the same kind of dog in this picture, but we see a lot of similar traits in this pic.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

MONT/AKM-GSI

Blue Jean Babies

Long locks, big sunnies and blue jeans are a staple when traveling in the Gerber house.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Chrome Hearts Magazine

Mirror Images

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

Tomorrowland Disney Premiere, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Opposite But the Same

Who says you have to wear the same colors to match? In 2015, Gerber rocked a black leather jacket and top with blue jeans, while her mom donned a white leather jacket and top and dark wash jeans that were both different, but the same.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Borisio/INFphoto.com

Shopping Twins

Neutrals and boots are the go-to wardrobe choices for models...especially mother-daughter models.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dylan's Candy Bar

Fun Prints

Even back in 2014 it was clear that Gerber was already taking after her mom with her choice of a prominent print resembling the printed-dress her mom donned at this event.

