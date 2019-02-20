Work It Ladies! See Supermodel Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber's Best Twinning Moments

We have a super (model) birthday to celebrate people. The one and only Cindy Crawford turns 53 years old today and we will never believe her age...ever.

Despite being in her 50s, Crawford continues to amaze us and mother nature by aging gracefully, if she's even aging at all.

Seriously, this woman is a force to be reckoned with in the modeling world and based on her success she is definitely a good role model to her two kids who have followed in her footsteps.

Her daughter, Kaia Gerber, however has been her mini me since day one. As the two have grown in friendship and as models, it's become clear that Crawford and Gerber are basically twins and we love their looks.

Whether it's their similar wavy hairstyles or slim figures rocking matching jeans and leather jackets as they walk around Los Angeles, we cannot get enough of their twinning style.