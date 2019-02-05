Chris Pratt Is "Pretty Involved" in Wedding Planning With Katherine Schwarzenegger

It's only been a few weeks since Chris Pratt proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger, but it looks like the wedding planning is well underway.

During a guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, the 39-year-old actor gave a slight update on his upcoming nuptials.

"Well, of course we've started, and [I'm] pretty involved," he said, quickly changing the topic.

This wasn't the first time Pratt had given hints about the big day. At The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part premiere in Los Angeles, the Guardians of the Galaxy star told reporters the couple was "maybe" thinking of a "fall, winter kind of thing."

However, a source told E! News the stars were "looking at summer wedding dates." So, fans will just have to wait and see and keep their calendars open. The insider also claimed Pratt and Schwarzenegger are thinking about tying the knot in Martha's Vineyard, which is a "special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up."

"Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants," the source said. "It will be a big wedding and very traditional."