Netflix's New Dating Show Bets You Can Handle the Awkwardness of Watching People Go on First Dates

Cancel your Valentine's Day Plans because Netflix is entering the realm of reality TV dating shows.

The streaming giant, which has several dating shows already on its platform, many licensed from other countries, has its first original program with Dating Around.

The new series, which debuts on Valentine's Day, features one single going on five first dates in each episode. From the looks of the trailer below, the dates range from great to incredibly awkward. So, exactly like many of the first dates you've probably had, dear reader.