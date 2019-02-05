Adam Levine's Daughters Adorably Watched His 2019 Super Bowl Performance Together

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 8:34 AM

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose

As Adam Levine took the Super Bowl stage, the Maroon 5frontman had two pint-sized fans watching. 

On Sunday, the longtime band celebrated a career milestone when they performed for thousands inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the 2019 game. 

Of all the faces watching, there were two very special fans taking in the show—Levine's young daughters, 2-year-old Dusty and 11-month-old Gio

As evidenced by a snap mom Behati Prinsloo shared on social media, the sisters took in the show on a TV, Dusty with a stuffed animal in hand. 

"We love you dada," the model captioned the show. Too cute!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

Also during the game, Levine appeared in a commercial for Pampers, changing the diaper of a baby we assume to be his infant daughter, Gio. 

Of course, the Victoria's Secret model wasnearby to cheer on her man during the big event. "Insane moment seeing that M on the field," Prinsloo wrote along with a snap of the band's elaborate setup. 

After their performance, the pair reunited for a sweet embrace. "No words can describe all of this," the mom of two wrote to her husband of nearly five years. "I love you."  

 

