Alex Rodriguez's Anniversary Message to Jennifer Lopez Will Make You Melt

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 6:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
One Voice: Somos Live!, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jordan Althaus/NBC

In honor of their second anniversary, Alex Rodriguez put pen to paper fingers to keypad for his famous love. 

It's officially been two years since the baseball icon and Jennifer Lopez began their romance—and simultaneously stole Hollywood's heart as a twosome. Ever since reports emerged back in March 2017 of their budding relationship, fans all over the world have been captivated by this power couple's every move. 

So, when it came time for their anniversary, you better believe fans were celebrating along with them. First, Lopez showered her man with digital love via an Instagram anniversary tribute on Sunday. Late Monday, it was A-Rod's turn.  

"Macha 13, I can't believe it's been two years," he began on Instagram, using his sweet nickname for the triple threat. "Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

As he continued "From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what's ahead."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

The compliments didn't stop there. "Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day. Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love," he adorably concluded. "Te amo mucho, Lola."

Give us a second while we scoop our melting selves off the floor. 

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Thanksgiving 2018

Instagram

Lopez had just as kind words for her man, noting in her anniversary tribute, "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life...you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again..."

And, much like Rodriguez acknowledged, there is not much the two haven't experienced together in the past two years. From covering Vanity Fair together to owning the Met Gala red carpet year after year, this is a couple the world always looks forward to seeing. 

Happy Anniversary, A-Rod and J.Lo! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , Couples , Life/Style , Anniversaries , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Oscars Trophy

The 2019 Oscars Class Photo Is Here: See the Star-Studded Pics From Years Past

Best Picture Tournament Round 1

Best Picture Tournament: Which Oscar Winner From the Past 50 Years Is Your Favorite Film?

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson Explains His Controversial Revenge Comments: "I'm Not Racist"

Kirpa, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Kirpa Explains Her Mysterious Chin Injury

Mariela, Botched 510

Mariela's Tale of a Surprise Nose Job Abroad Is the Stuff of Nightmares on Botched

Whitney Thore, My Big Fat Fabulous Life

My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Thore Has Her World Rocked By a Disturbing Crime

Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms

It's Official: Abby Lee Miller Returns for Revealing New Season of Dance Moms

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.